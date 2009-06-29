Leonardo DiCaprio was left barefoot after a recent trip to a Japanese temple.

While visiting a hilltop shrine in Kyoto last week, DiCaprio was asked by a couple of fans to pose for a picture, according to the New York Post.

Can you spot Leonardo DiCaprio's baby photo in this gallery?

He turned them away, pointing to a sign prohibiting photography on the premises.

See what Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars looked like before they were hunks

So the fans waited until DiCaprio removed his Nike Dunks to enter the temple -- and then took off with them.

Says the source, "The poor guy had to leave the place barefoot."

See Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars' crazy disguises