All Louis C.K. was trying to do was have a nice quiet vacation -- until he logged onto Twitter.

Daniel Tosh came under fire last week after making a series of rape jokes at a Laugh Factory stand-up show in Los Angeles. Fellow comic Louis C.K. found himself unintentionally caught up in the Tosh controversy when he tweeted a message to the Comedy Central star at the same time his scandal was unfolding.

Recounting the week's events to Comedy Central's Jon Stewart, the star of FX's Louie confirmed that he was in the middle of a self-imposed technology blackout during a Vermont vacation when he broke his tech rule to tweet a compliment to Tosh after watching his Tosh.0 series.

"@danieltosh your show makes me laugh every time I watch it. And you have pretty eyes," Louis C.K. wrote in the tweet -- which has since been deleted. In a case of ultimate bad timing, the comic returned from his getaway to find that his friendly tweet was misconstrued as an approval of Tosh's controversial jokes.

"I was on vacation in Vermont, watching TV in a hotel room and Tosh's program came on. I stopped reading the internet [on vacation] and I wrote a tweet [to Tosh]," he recounted on Monday's Daily Show With Jon Stewart. "Two days later, I read these blogs [saying] 'Louis C.K. Defends Daniel Tosh Amid Rape Joke Controversy' and I didn't know about [the jokes]! I've been called a rape apologist, because I said 'h'i to a guy who everyone's mad at."

Louis C.K. was also unaware that Tosh had apologized to the female Laugh Factory patron who accused him of "making some very generalizing, declarative statements about rape jokes always being funny" and telling the audience 'Wouldn't it be funny if [the patron] got raped by like, 5 guys right now?"

"All the out-of-context misquotes aside, I'd like to sincerely apologize," Tosh tweeted July 10, along with a link to the irate Tumblr post made by the Laugh Factory patron. "The point I was making before I was heckled is there are awful things in the world but you can still make jokes about them."

