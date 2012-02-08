The South Park characters are stripping down, but not for the crude reasons fans are used to -- this time it's for charity.

As part of a collaboration to benefit The Interdisciplinary Melanoma Cooperative Group at New York University, Marc Jacobs and his label's president Robert Duffy have designed T-shirts adorned with a nude Eric Cartman, Randy Marsh and Butters Stotch from the Comedy Central hit cartoon. Each shirt will retail at Marc by March Jacobs boutiques for $35 each.

PHOTOS: Celebs who've been hit with nude photo scandals

The disrobed characters try to cover up while the message "Protect Your Largest Organ" is splayed across their bodies.

"I really wanted to do Kenny, but [South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone] said there was absolutely no way they were going to let me use Kenny," Duffy told Women's Wear Daily. "I wanted to see what he looks like without his coat," he added about the cartoon character who is known for showing just his eyes while wearing a full-body orange hooded jacket.

PHOTOS: Stars who beat cancer

The popular South Park characters follow in the footsteps of Naomi Campbell, Dita Von Teese and Victoria Beckham who have all posed nude for the skin cancer awareness campaign in the past.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly