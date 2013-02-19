Mario Lopez's wife, Courtney Mazza, is pregnant with second child

Us Weekly

And baby-to-be makes four!

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza, are expecting their second child, they confirm to Us Weekly. The couple first broke their happy news to Extra.

The little boy or girl will have a big sister in Gia, their 2-year-old daughter. After dating for four years, the Extra and "X-Factor" host, 39, wed actress Mazza in a Mexican beach wedding Dec. 1 of last year.

"I'm due around Gia's birthday [September 11]," Mazza explains to Us Weekly. How's the pregnancy going so far? "I'm in that stage where I can't fit into my regular clothes anymore but I can't fit into maternity clothes yet either. But I'm good, it's all good!"

Her cravings at the moment: "Right now, I'm really craving Cap'n Crunch cereal! But I try to keep it in moderation and not go too overboard."

"Saved by the Bell" alum Lopez, meanwhile, is stoked to be a father again. "I'm just so excited, I can't take it!"

Little Gia is also joining in on the fun. "We're trying to explain it to her, so now she points at Courtney's belly and says, 'Baby baby!' Once mama really starts popping out, I think she'll understand more. ... I can't wait to expand the Lopez family!"

