Megan Fox hasn't gone anywhere -- in fact, we'll be seeing more of her soon.

The actress has remained largely out of the spotlight since filing for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green last month, but she took to social media on Sept. 17 to declare that she's "still here."

"Hi," she wrote, in a rare posting. "I'm still here, I just continue to have an angsty relationship with social media. But what better way to express my apprehension than with a selfie. This time in black n white!"

It was the first Instagram post she's done since April.

"Megan and Brian's split is a classic Hollywood story of two people in different stages of life and career," a source close to the actress reportedly told People magazine at the time. "Megan is young and hot and sought after for work, and she is eager to move ahead in her career. […] Brian wants more of her time than she can allow."

This week it was announced that Megan has actually signed on for a recurring role on Fox's "New Girl" during Zooey Deschanel's maternity leave. Megan will play Reagan, a girl who rents out Zooey's character's room in the loft while she is away on jury duty.

The Fox show is entering its fifth season. Megan will reportedly make her first appearance in the sixth episode of the upcoming season.