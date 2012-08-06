Michael Phelps may be hanging up his swimsuit and putting his days of Olympic swimming in the past, but at least he'll have good company in his girlfriend Megan Rossee.

On Monday, E! News confirmed that the athlete has been dating the 25-year-old Los Angeles-based model for about five months. Speculation over the blonde beauty started when the pair stepped out in London over the weekend.

Rossee had been showing her support for her chiseled champion, 27, as he finished out his third and last Olympics of his career in London over the past two weeks.

"Michael Phelps this probably will get lost in your tweets but since I can’t text I miss you and cant’ wait to spend time with you for real xo," she tweeted on July 28, the same day Phelps came in seventh in the 100m freestyle event while his teammate Nathan Adrian, 23, took home the gold.

"Good luck tonight bear," the 5-foot-9 stunner, who has walked in Michael Kors, Betsey Johnson and other designers' runway shows, tweeted on Aug. 2, in response to Phelps' own tweet, "Last prelim swim complete... 2 big ones tonight... Nap time now…"

On Saturday, Phelps and his teammates ensured that the final race of his Olympic career would be one to remember; together they grabbed the gold for the 4x100m medley relay. The medal is Phelps' 18th overall Olympic gold and brings his overall medal count to 22, making him the most decorated Olympian of all time.

That night, Phelps and Rossee hit the town and partied until 4 a.m.

"Yay Michael :)" the blonde beauty posted to her Instagram along with the pic of the happy couple above.

