Actors with the biggest box office numbers

The road to success in Hollywood is paved with blockbuster hits. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at which actors have the biggest box office numbers... starting with Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson, who's appeared in more than 100 films throughout his 46-year career, including many in the $7.7 billion-grossing "Avengers" franchise. Other notable films include "Captain Marvel" and "Incredibles 2," which individually pulled in more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Samuel's on track to break a new record thanks to the July 2, 2019, release of his latest action-adventure movie, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which grossed more than $310 million worldwide within its first three days in theaters. Keep reading to see who else is on this exclusive list of the biggest male box office earners...

