Chris Pine, Ben Foster are ruggedly handsome in 'Hell or High Water' first-look photos

Chris Pine and Ben Foster bring the heat as brothers Toby and Tanner in "Hell or High Water" -- and Wonderwall.com has an exclusive first look at the film! In the West Texas-set crime drama, which debuts on Aug. 12, 2016, the modern cowboys rob branches of the bank that's foreclosing on their family ranch while Texas Marshall Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) is hot on their trail. Keep reading to see more stunning shots of Chris and Ben in "Hell or High Water"...

