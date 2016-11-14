'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them': Everything you need to know about the cast

It's finally here! "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" debuts on Nov. 18, 2016, five years after the final film in the "Harry Potter" franchise first graced the big screen. Before you check out the latest installment in the Potterverse, which is set in 1920s New York City, brush up on everything you need to know about the new generation of Wizards and "No-Majs" -- which is what they call Muggles in America. Wonderwall.com has the scoop on Newt Scamander, Percival Graves and Porpentina Goldstein, as well as on the stars who are bringing them to life, so keep reading for an inside look at "Fantastic Beasts"...

