The best nostalgic photos of the 'Harry Potter' cast

One of the first photos fans got of their Harry, Hermione and Ron? This snap from 2000, which showed a very young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. In honor of a special anniversary -- the release of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" 10 years ago on July 15, 2019 -- Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most nostalgia-inducing photos of the film franchise's lovable cast. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Best nostalgic photos of your favorite royals