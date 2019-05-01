The best nostalgic pics of David Beckham

Former soccer star and forever heartthrob David Beckham celebrates his 44th birthday on May 2, 2019. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his best throwback photos, starting with this classic pic. David was the quintessential '90s hottie at a table football championship back in 1998. Swoon! Keep reading for more...

RELATED: 25 best retro Spice Girls looks