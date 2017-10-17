The most popular movie shot in every state

From the lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee, across the plains of Texas from sea to shining sea, movie magic happens all across the good ol' U-S-of-A. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the most popular film shot in each of the 50 states -- from Alabama to Wyoming. Keep reading to see which states the sets of "Dirty Dancing," "Jurassic Park," "The Avengers" and more beloved films once called home...

RELATED: The most popular movie the year you were born