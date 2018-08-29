Salma Hayek's movie roles ranked

It's hard to believe, but Salma Hayek turns 52 on Sept. 2, 2018! In honor of the talented beauty's birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of her best movie roles and ranking them! From her iconic turn in "Desperado" to some of her forgotten gems like "Everly," keep reading to see if you agree with our take on her work...

RELATED: Penelope Cruz's life in pictures