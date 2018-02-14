Stars who've portrayed real-life presidents: The best interpretations

The day when Americans celebrate our presidents (past and present) is fast approaching! In honor of President's Day on Feb. 19, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who've played real-life presidents over the years, starting with Woody Harrelson. The 2017 biographical drama "LBJ" starred Woody as former President Lyndon B. Johnson. Set in the early 1960s, the film explores the perilous time in the leader's life when he was asked to serve as vice president under John F. Kennedy, followed by his designation as president after JFK's assassination in 1963. Keep reading to see what other actors have shined as leaders of the free world...

