A beginners guide to 'Suicide Squad'

Filmmakers may be keeping the plot of "Suicide Squad" almost entirely under wraps, but that doesn't mean anyone who's unfamiliar with the titular group of supervillains has to fly completely blind when the comic book movie debuts on Aug. 5, 2016. After all, you don't need to be an expert in comic book lore to be excited to watch Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and more of Hollywood's hottest stars portray some of the DC Extended Universe's biggest baddies. That's why Wonderwall.com has compiled a spoiler-free beginners guide to the hotly anticipated action flick. Keep reading to brush up on the main members of the Squad and the actors who'll bring them to life...

