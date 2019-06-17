A guide to the cast of 'Toy Story 4'

One of our favorite childhood movie franchises is returning with a whole new sequel! "Toy Story 4" hits theaters on June 20, 2019. This time around, Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang head out on a road trip adventure where they bond with new friends (like Forky) and old pals (like Bo Peep). In celebration of the film's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to get the scoop on all the new characters (including Duke Caboom and Gabby Gabby) and see who's playing whom in "Toy Story 4."

RELATED: Best animated Disney films ranked