Biggest country music moments of 2018

The country music world was all over the map in 2018. There were new romances, splits, records set and some truly gut-wrenching moments. Wonderwall.com is looking back at the biggest country music moments of the year, starting with Carrie Underwood's return to the stage nearly five months after she suffered a gruesome fall outside her home in Nashville in late 2017. The singer broke her wrist and had to get more than 40 stitches in her face as a result of the freak accident. Her triumphant return came in April at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas where she performed a moving and emotional rendition of new single "Cry Pretty," the title track from her latest No. 1 album, which came out in September. Carrie got teary-eyed during the song and got a standing ovation afterward.

