Biggest music news of January 2019

R. Kelly under criminal investigation in wake of rape, sexual assault allegations

R. Kelly could soon be facing the wrath of the law. The disgraced R&B singer is being investigated by Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney for alleged sexual misconduct with young girls as well as false imprisonment, according to reports published on Jan. 8. The news of a criminal investigation came just days after "Surviving R. Kelly," an explosive six-part Lifetime documentary detailing his alleged behavior, hit the air.

