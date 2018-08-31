ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Kanye West apologizes for calling slavery "a choice"

Kanye West was on the verge of tears while apologizing for his inflammatory remarks about slavery earlier this year. "I don't know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel," he said during a 107.5 WGCI Chicago radio interview on Aug. 29. "I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I'm sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through." Earlier this year during an interview with TMZ, the rapper claimed that slavery was "a choice."

