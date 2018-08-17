ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 12-18

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Aretha Franklin, one of the most respected and celebrated musical artists of all time, died at her home in Detroit at age 76, her family announced on Aug. 16. The legendary singer, who passed away after a long battle with advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, was remembered by dozens of celebrity friends including Elton John, Smokey Robinson and President Barack Obama.

