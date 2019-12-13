ICYMI: The week in music news for Dec. 8-14, 2019

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish duo Roxette has passed away at 61. The band's manager confirmed the news on Dec. 10: Marie died after a "17-year-long battle with cancer." According to her manager, Marie was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor in 2002 and received "aggressive treatment that took its toll but ultimately was successful." Doctors later advised her to stop touring and focus on her health. Roxette -- best known in America for singles "The Look," "Listen to Your Heart" and "It Must Have Been Love" from the "Pretty Woman" soundtrack -- was formed in 1986. Bandmate Per Gessle eulogized his friend on Twitter, writing, "It's not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything... Things will never be the same."

