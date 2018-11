ICYMI: The week in music for Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Tekashi 6ix9ine denied bail, facing life in prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing life in prison after being indicted, along with five other men, on racketeering and firearm charges. The rapper, who is being accused of participating in multiple shootings and robberies, entered a not guilty plea and was denied bail in court on Nov 26. A trial date was set for Sept. 4, 2019.

