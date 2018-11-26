The highest grossing concert tours of 2018

When it comes to concert tours, 2018 is likely a year we won't forget. Fans experienced several record-breaking, money-making tours this year with Taylor Swift, Elton John and many others hitting the road. Let's look back at the highest grossing tours of the year, starting with Taylor. The talented blonde brought in the big bucks with her worldwide "Reputation" tour, which kicked off on May 8. The concert series is estimated to have grossed just shy of $300 million in North America alone, breaking Taylor's own record for the highest grossing tour by a female artist in North American history. She established the previous record with 2015's "1989" world tour. Keep reading to see what other tours made major money this year...

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2018