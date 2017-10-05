Simon Cowell's musical empire: The biggest stars to emerge from his world
Simon Cowell turns 58 on Oct. 8, 2017. Before he's showered with birthday presents on his big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the gifts he's given us over the years. Keep reading to get the scoop on the stars who have emerged from the super-producer's musical empire ...
RELATED: 10 things you probably don't know -- but should! -- about Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell turns 58 on Oct. 8, 2017. Before he's showered with birthday presents on his big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the gifts he's given us over the years. Keep reading to get the scoop on the stars who have emerged from the super-producer's musical empire ...
RELATED: 10 things you probably don't know -- but should! -- about Simon Cowell