The most dramatic stories involving celebrity tour buses

Some crazy things go down when rock stars hit the road! Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the wildest stories from celebrity tour buses, starting with this unbelievable tale from 2004. The Dave Matthews Band was driving through Chicago to their next gig when their tour bus driver decided it was time to empty the septic tank -- right above an architecture sightseeing cruise boat floating in the Chicago River. More than 100 passengers on board were covered with the contents -- people reported that a terrible-smelling "brownish-yellow slurry" fell on them, causing many to get sick. The driver was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 150 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine for his actions after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct and water pollution. Keep reading for even more tales from the road, from drug busts to crashes to robbery and more...

