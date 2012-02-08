Trash talking at the ticker tape parade!

Gisele Bundchen raised the ire of the football world after her husband Tom Brady and the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl on Sunday -- even the victorious New York Giants' running back Brandon Jacobs was irked!

Bemoaning the 21-17 defeat, the 31-year-old supermodel and mother to Brady's son Benjamin, 2, slammed his teammates for fumbling numerous passes during the game. "My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times," she ranted after the game.

At Monday's ticker tape parade in downtown NYC, Jacobs lashed out Bundchen. "She just needs to continue to be cute and shut up," he told reporters.

The Giants' defensive end Osi Umenyiora was more forgiving of the Brazilian beauty. "She's supposed to stay out of things like that," Umenyiora told reporters. "But at the end of the day that's their relationship and she has the right to say whatever she wants to."

Like Bundchen, Jacobs has a history of outspokenness. In December, he lashed out at Rex Ryan, coach of the New York Jets, after the Giants defeated the team 29-14. "Time to shut up fat boy!" he said.

