Bonjour, Obamas!

The First Family (minus Bo) is going to Paris on vacation.

Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7 (who are out of school for the summer after today) will jet to France with Michelle Obama on Friday to meet up with Barack, MSNBC.com reports. Barack is currently traveling around the Mideast, and gave a widely lauded speech in Egypt today.

The trip marks the first international excursion for the girls since their father became president.

Barack will fly back to Washington, D.C. Sunday, but Michelle and her daughters will stay in Paris for a week to sightsee.

White House officials have not detailed what the Obamas plan to do while in France, but French newspapers have speculated that they will dine at the Jules Verne restaurant atop the Eiffel Tower.

Obama listed off his favorite things about the European nation yesterday: "Let's see, we have the food, we have Paris, we got the south of France, Provence, the wine."

He reminisced about traveling throughout France in College, but lamented not being able to speak the language anymore.

"I studied it in high school and I just forgot it," he said, adding "Michelle...I think she speaks a little French."