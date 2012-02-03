LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Patricia Disney, who was once married to Walt Disney's late nephew Roy E. Disney and was vice chairwoman of Roy's investment company, died Friday after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was 77.

Patricia Disney died in her Los Angeles home, surrounded by her four children, said family spokesman Clifford Miller.

An advocate for higher education, Patricia Disney served as a trustee of Occidental College in Los Angeles and a regent of St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. She also was a member of the board of the Peregrine Fund, a foundation that preserves birds of prey.

Her former husband, Roy Disney, was a longtime top executive at The Walt Disney Company, which was founded by his uncle. The couple divorced in 2007, and he died in 2009.

The Walt Disney Company President and CEO Bob Iger expressed condolences in a statement Friday.

"Her passing marks a sad milestone for the Disney family, and we will always remember her irrepressible spirit and dedication to our company," Iger said. "Patty was known for her kindness, outgoing nature and especially for her philanthropy, and will be missed by all who knew her."

She is survived by her children, Roy Patrick Disney, Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney, and 17 grandchildren.