Billboard -- Peter Frampton will take a collection of guitarists on tour in the summer under the title of Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus. B.B. King is the first guest signed up for the tour, participating for three weeks in August. "I'm so honored. I can't wait to speak to him and thank him," Frampton told Billboard. Frampton spoke with Billboard after performing "Baby I Love Your Way" with Terry McDermott on "The Voice."

Frampton intends to tour with the concept throughout the summer, bringing in special guests for various periods of time. The repertoire is undecided at this point, though it will include new material, instrumentals from his Grammy-winning 2006 release "Fingerprints" and "the old favorites," he says. Frampton, who tweeted about the concept earlier this month with no details, will adjust the shows to play up the styles of the guests. Currently promoting the DVD and CD of the "Frampton Comes Alive" 35th anniversary tour - Eagle Rock released it as "FCA! 35" - Frampton also has a ballet coming up in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has been a full year since Frampton was reunited with the 1954 Gibson Les Paul guitar he played on "Frampton Comes Alive," which was believed to have been destroyed 30 years ago in a plane crash. It's not only in working order he says, "but I was recording with it this afternoon between dress rehearsals and the show. It's a surreal thing to have it back. "It was the only electric guitar I had for 10 years -- I couldn't afford to have multiples. It was all I played; it's a very important guitar to me."

