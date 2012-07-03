Kim Kardashian seems to be having a positive effect on Kanye West, her boyfriend of two months.

On June 29, the couple visited Children's Hospital in Los Angeles "to visit some amazing kids," the 31-year-old E! reality star blogged. "The kids there are so brave. They are smiling, sweet and happy despite their circumstances and being around them is truly inspiring."

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pack on the PDA

Kardashian then thanked "all the incredible doctors and nurses at the Children’s Hospital for all the hard work you do every day!"

Despite West's bad boy antics, Kardashian sees a softer side to the multiple Grammy Award winner, 35. "He definitely is a part of his image, but just like I feel like if were some to look at me. . . you would think of this wild person," she recently said on Oprah's Next Chapter. "I hardly drink. I go to church every Sunday. I'm so far from that image, but that is a part of me."

VIDEO: Watch Kim Kardashian flirt with Kanye West

Friends for nearly a decade, Kardashian admitted her sudden romance with West "took me by surprise."

PHOTOS: How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance began

"I don't know why it took us so long to get together: I think we've always had an attraction to each other, but we've always been in other relationships or it wasn't the right timing," she said. "One day it just happened."

Though naysayers have questioned their courtship, Kardashian knows it's the real deal. "It's your heart you're playing with," she said. "I couldn't sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Visit Children's Hospital