Teri Hatcher has taken a hatchet to her hair!

At the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Friday, the Desperate Housewives actress, who wore a vibrant floral dress, showed off her fresh, chin-length haircut as she hit the red carpet celebrating music icons Reba McEntire and Chaka Khan.

Previously, the 47-year-old star's glossy brunette hair fell several inches below her shoulders. Hew new short crop is reminiscent of her hairstyle as Lois Lane in the 90's TV series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Perhaps Hatcher, who portrayed widow Susan Delfino on the hit ABC drama, was marking the end of her eight year-long role with a hair makeover. After winning two Golden Globe Awards and six Emmy Awards (Hatcher took home her own Golden Globe in 2005), the ladies of Wysteria Lane said good-bye on May 13, 2012.

