PICTURE: Rihanna Goes Topless in Bed Morning After Halloween
Hot with a hangover!
On Halloween night, Rihanna played hostess for a costume bash at Graystone supper club in West Hollywood -- with on-again, off-again beau Chris Brown among the guests.
PHOTOS: Best celeb Halloween 2012 costumes
By Thursday morning, the "Diamonds" singer, 24, was ready to chill out at home in bed -- with nothing on, naturally.
PHOTOS: Rihanna's sexy bikini bod
"The morning after! Hello November," Rihanna wrote beneath a sultry new Instagram photo, in which she sits up in bed, topless, wearing just a viel with a crown from her princess-like costume from the evening prior.
PHOTOS: Rihanna's many, many hair switchups
Although Rihanna's nearly naked Thursday morning look raised more than a few eyebrows, it was Brown's Wednesday night costume that really shocked: The "Don't Wake Me Up" singer, 23, dressed up as a member of the Taliban, complete with white face makeup, traditional dishdasha garment and turban, with ammunition strapped to his chest and a pistol in his right hand. In an Instagram photo, Brown was flanked by four pals similarly garbed as Arabic terrorists.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Rihanna Goes Topless in Bed Morning After Halloween
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 18 hours ago Find out what happened to the cast of 'Even Stevens'
- May. 27, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year