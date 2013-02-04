Pink didn't always feel like a woman worthy of a cosmetics contract. The CoverGirl spokesmodel and Grammy-winning singer speaks candidly about her insecurities in the March issue of Redbook. "I was always considered butch," the short-haired, muscular performer admits.

"A 'girl like me' is someone who doesn't rest on her looks, who has had people tell me from day one, 'You're never going to get magazine covers because you are not pretty enough,'" Pink explains. "I'm totally comfortable with that. I know my strong points: I work hard, I have talent, I'm funny and I'm a good person."

The 33-year-old "Try" singer credits her 37-year-old husband, pro-motocross racer Cary Hart, and their 20-month-old daughter, Willow, for making her feel beautiful.

"Feeling beautiful to me is when I feel good in my leather pants and my husband grabs my ass. Or when I'm sitting on a mat and my daughter runs to me with complete joy. Beautiful has never been my goal. Joy is my goal -- to feel healthy and strong and powerful and useful and engaged and intelligent and in love. It's about joy," Pink tells the magazine. "And there's such joy now."

Of course, things weren't always so joyful for the multiplatinum pop star. In 2008, Pink and Hart separated after two years of marriage.

"Eleven months after we broke up, he asked me to fly to Las Vegas to perform on New Year's Eve at his club. I wanted to see him. And I looked hot. There's something about breaking up with someone -- you just look hotter than you ever did before. I will never look as good as I did those six months after we broke up. Never!" Pink laughs. "Anyway, after sound check I told him that he needed to come to my room. I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had ever given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship. I spent months on this album. On the last page, I pasted a photo of me from a really bad movie I made years ago with my neck slit and blood everywhere. Next to it I wrote, 'This is me without you.' On the next page, there was a picture of a baby. And I wrote: 'The rest is unwritten.'"

Pink continues, "The divorce papers that we never signed were behind that page. I was like, 'The rest is up to you.' And I did all of this in his favorite bra and panties."

The March issue of Redbook is on stands Feb. 12.

