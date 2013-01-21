LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have responded to Chris Brown's home after they received a call about a domestic violence situation that turned out to be false.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/XSUFYQ ) police were contacted shortly before 5 p.m. Monday about a domestic violence incident. When police arrived, members of Brown's staff were at the home, but the singer wasn't.

Police searched the home and didn't find any problems.

It's the latest so-called "swatting" prank targeting celebrities. The practice is intended to get multiple officers, including specialized SWAT teams sent to a home.

Last week, Beverly Hills police responded to a fake armed robbery call at Tom Cruise's house. Other hoax calls have been made involving the homes of Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus.

