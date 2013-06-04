Jelena, Robsten, and more of pop culture's rockiest romances

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Shakespeare wrote that "The course of true love never did run smooth." Well, that definitely holds true in Hollywood! In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of "What's Love Got to Do With It" on June 9, we're rounding up 20 of Hollywood's rockiest romances -- from Robsten to Jelena and, of course, Ike and Tina.

Ike and Tina Turner

The musical duo's romance was so dramatic that it inspired the 1993 film starring Angela Bassett, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Tina. Ike discovered his future wife when she was just a backup singer and helped launch her to superstardom. But according to Hollywood legend, he became violently jealous when her career surpassed his own. Things took a turn for the worse after Ike was introduced to cocaine in the late '60s -- and Tina even attempted suicide in 1969. It wasn't until 1976 that the Queen of Rock finally fled their relationship.