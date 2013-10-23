Prince George is christened in London

prince george christening

LONDON (AP) — Britain's 3-month-old future monarch, Prince George, was christened Wednesday with water from the River Jordan at a rare four-generation gathering of the royal family in London.

George, the son of Prince William and his wife, Kate, was christened by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.

The infant, who was born July 22 and is third in line for the British throne, wore a replica of an intricate lace and satin christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter and first used in 1841.

He arrived at the chapel in his father's arms with his mother by their side, and appeared to wave at his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, although it was really a case of William moving his son's hand up and down.

Kate, smiling broadly on her way into the chapel, wore a cream-colored dress and matching hat with her long hair brushed to the side. William wore his customary dark suit and tie as he proudly carried their child.

The queen and her husband Prince Philip attended the event, along with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince Harry and other royals. Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton and her sister Pippa and brother James were also there.

Pippa Middleton read from the Gospel of St. Luke and Prince Harry read from the Gospel of St. John, palace officials said.

The two hymns were "Breathe on Me, Breath of God" and "Be Thou My Vision."

Click on for more royal christening news ...