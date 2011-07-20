Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent whirlwind tour through North America ended with a 10-hour British Airways flight back home, but the plane leaving Los Angeles had problems with the in-flight entertainment system. So the airline has given the royal newlyweds $300 vouchers for duty-free goods to make up for the lack of video entertainment.

A British Airways spokesman explained: "Unfortunately a fault with some parts of the aircraft's in-flight entertainment system couldn't be fixed before the aircraft took off from Los Angeles. We apologize to everyone affected and have offered customers either a voucher or frequent flyer miles to say sorry."

UK media quoted one passenger on the flight as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to make the best of their flight home. "They changed into more comfortable clothes and were very friendly to the other passengers."

