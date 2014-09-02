Baby Bilson is on the way! Rachel Bilson felt the love from her friends and family members this past weekend, when the pregnant actress was of the guest of honor at her baby shower, a source tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Rachel Bilson's chic pregnancy style

The "Hart of Dixie" actress, 33, was feted on Sunday, Aug. 31, at a private home in L.A. According to the source, guests included Bilson's high school girlfriends, family, and a handful of celebrities including fellow moms Natalie Portman and CW co-star Jaime King.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

Bilson's shower gifts, however, veered away from the traditional. "Instead of gifts, everyone brought a birth bead," the insider tells Us. "Each person gave her a piece of advice and a blessing along with the bead."

The beads were to then be stranded together into a necklace for Bilson. "She will use the beads for strength during labor," the source explains.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancy cravings

In return, guests went home with party favors including tea and mints that came in boxes affixed with a tag reading "Rachel & Baby, Mint to Be."

As for the woman of the hour herself? "She's so excited to be having a baby girl," the insider says. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that "The OC" alum is expecting her first child with boyfriend Hayden Christensen. The two went clamping most recently to celebrate Bilson's 33rd birthday on Monday, Aug. 25.)

PHOTOS: Stars of The OC -- then and now

"She's wanted it for a long time and is going to be an amazing mom," the source adds of Bilson's pregnancy. "Everyone is ecstatic for her."