Report: 'Glee' Star Heather Morris Expecting First Child

UsWeekly

Looks like "Glee" star Heather Morris will have to sit out some musical numbers. The Beyonce backup dancer turned actress, 26, is pregnant with her first child, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. "She's a little more than three months along and starting to show," the source says of the Scottsdale, Ariz., native. The dad-to-be is the star's longtime boyfriend Taylor Hubbell, whom she met in high school.

"It was totally unexpected, but they are incredibly happy and excited," the source tells Us.

PHOTOS: Love lives of 'Glee' stars

Indeed, Morris, who plays ditzy cheerleader Brittany on the FOX smash, has long been vocal about her eagerness to start a family with Hubbell -- even if it means quitting showbiz.

PHOTOS: 'Glee': Hottest guest stars

"I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him," the star told Fitness in 2011. "I love acting, but if it affects my relationship, then I won't continue."

PHOTOS: Celeb pregnancies

Although a second pal says the pair have no plans to wed just yet, a march down the aisle might not be far off. Says the source: "I see it in their future."

Click through to check out more pics of Heather and Taylor ...