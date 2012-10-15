Maybe Rihanna should try online dating?

Covering the November issue of Vogue, the "Diamonds" singer, 24, for all the interest in her love life, says that she is single.

"I have not been on a date in forever . . . Like two years. Haven't gone to the movies, to dinner. Zero," Rihanna tells the magazine.

The pop superstar (and close pal to Katy Perry) insists: "I would love to go on a date. You don't think that? I'm a woman. A young woman, vibrant, and I love to have fun. And I have too many vaginas around me at this point."

But said romantic evening is hard to come by, she explains. "All I want is a guy to take me out and make me laugh for a good hour and take my ass back home. He doesn’t even have to come up. All I want is a conversation for an hour."

"No one asks," she claims. "Trust me on that. I'm waiting for the man who's ballsy enough to deal with me. I'm going to wait, though. You always find the wrong shit when you go looking."

Although Rihanna has been linked to Drake and Ashton Kutcher and dated baseball hunk Matt Kemp in 2010, the man to whom she's perpetually linked is Chris Brown, her abusive ex, with whom she's been seeing getting closer to again of late.

"To the world, I feel like there's no closure," she says of the "Don't Wake Me Up" singer, 23. "There's some obsession that’s continued even throughout when we weren’t friends or couldn't be friends at all. Hated each other. The world hasn't let go."

Their rekindled friendship which began with two song collaborations earlier this year is "a bit of a fascination, I guess . . . I don't know if people will stop soon, but I feel like as soon as they have closure to it, they will."

The singer, who was assaulted by Brown in 2009, insists that concerned fans are "not on the inside. They can't see what I see, unless they're sitting in my point of view. I guess I’ll learn to accept that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna: "I'm Waiting for the Man Who's Ballsy Enough to Deal With Me"