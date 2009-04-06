After hearing the news that Chris Brown pleaded not guilty after being charged with allegedly beating his daughter, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, told Usmagazine.com exclusively that Brown "needs to stop being in denial" about what he did.

"So what happened? Somebody else did this to Rihanna then?" Fenty told Us. "I just would like to see justice go in the right direction."

The singer, 19, entered a not guilty plea on both of his felony charges of assault and making criminal threats to Rihanna, 21, at Monday's arraignment.

"I don't want his career to be damaged -- its damaged already," Fenty told Us Monday. "I think hes a talented guy, but everybody should have to pay. When you do the crime, you do the time. I don't want to see him locked up for a long time -- I just want him to acknowledge and get some help."

If Brown claims to be not guilty, Fenty wants to know who is responsible.

"Who did it -- thats the question now," he said. "If hes not guilty, who did it? He should say 'guilty' and let the court be leaning into him and try himself to the mercy of the court, see if he gets a fine..."

He added: "Now hes going to go beyond that and it could go longer, it can be even worse. It can be worse for him in the long run."