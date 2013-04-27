LOS ANGELES (AP) — Before they kick off their "50 and Counting" tour, the Rolling Stones are playing a warm-up date in a small club in Los Angeles.

The band is due to play the Echoplex on Saturday night before a crowd that will be minuscule compared to the thousands who are set to see them perform May 3 at the Staples Center.

Tickets were being sold for $20 each — a fraction of what tickets to the tour will cost.

The Rolling Stones performed a few dates together in London, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Newark, N.J., last winter but didn't announce a tour until earlier this month. They will play 17 dates in the United States but say they may add more down the line.

