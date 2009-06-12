It didn't take long for Miley Cyrus to go from blue to bubbly in the wake of her split from boyfriend Justin Gaston, but does her mood swing have something to do with first love Nick Jonas? "I am so happy :)," the newly nose stud-sporting Disney powerhouse, 16, Twittered on Thursday. That's quite a change from her post-breakup message on Sunday, when she sniffled , "Tears are words the heart can't express." What happened in between? A reported visit from Nick. On Wednesday, Cyrus was snapped jetskiing with the nonthreatening teen idol on Georgia's Tybee Island, where she's filming her new flick, "The Last Song." "He's my best friend," she said during an interview with a Tennessee radio station not long after the wave-riding. "We've definitely reconnected. We don't know what's going to happen in the future, but right now we're just kind of kicking it and hanging out as much as we can." And when they're not hanging out, Nick doesn't seem to be far from Miley's thoughts. "We're miles and miles apart but I'm still holding on to your heart," she wrote after he winged back to New York, quoting a line from the Jonas Brothers song "Inseparable" (not that we're familiar with their oeuvre or anything).

Meanwhile, the London Sun dubiously claims she's also holding onto the heart of a badly coiffed British guitarist who appeared in "Hannah Montana: The Movie." "They hit it off straight away," a source says of her alleged connection to 22-year-old Steve Rushton. "She is still young but she is smitten with him."

In other romance news, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Pete Wentz want the world to know that when it comes to their year-old union, there's nothing to see, so everyone can just move along. "Contrary to any reports, the marriage is not in trouble," their rep assures OK! magazine . "Ashlee and Pete love one another, love being a family and are in a stable, happy marriage." The flack is referring to a pair of tabloid stories about the supposedly shaky state of their union, both of which cite the starlet's reported drunken taunting of her hubby's ex, Michelle Trachtenberg, as a sign of trouble. "They fight constantly. She is seriously considering leaving him," an insider maintains to Us Weekly, while another source predicts, "I don't think it's going to last." Star, in its evenhandedly headlined "Marriage Meltdown!" piece, concurs, with a mole contending, "[Pete] loves Ashlee, but their marriage is a roller coaster. Everyone feels if they don't get a grip on all the drama, things could end badly."

"I get kind of emotionally involved very quickly, and I'm not going to spend time with someone unless I love them. But it's not hard for me to fall in love." That's Sienna Miller, stating the obvious to the July issue of Vogue . In the sit-down, the currently single starlet reveals how ex-fiancé Jude Law has asked her to keep her cakehole closed about their nanny-sullied relationship ("I talked about him in an interview not long ago, saying that I still love him, and he was like, 'Please stop talking about it.'") and touches on the fallout from her romance with married-with-kids Balthazar Getty. "I think I was really naive and trusting and thinking that if you are true to yourself, that's enough, that's the best way to be," she notes. "But actually, it's important to become more conscious [of your actions]."

