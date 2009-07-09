Kate Hudson appears to be turning into something of a sports nut now that she's cozying up to Alex Rodriguez. Not only is the actress regularly spotted cheering on her New York Yankees beau from the stands, but even her dining companions are sports-related. The New York Post spied the fledgling flames breaking bread with sportscaster Bob Costas and his missus at a Manhattan eatery after Sunday's Yankees game. But the meal wasn't all shoptalk. "A-Rod and Kate were holding hands and whispering in each other's ears the whole time," a source relays to the paper. "They definitely looked every bit together." Softly spoken sweet nothings seem pretty tame compared to their sushi dinner in Miami last month, which Hudson supposedly capped off with a lap dance .

RELATED: See photos of Kate Hudson

In other couples news, love is better -- and nuder -- the second time around for Pink and Carey Hart. "Everything is good again now and we're having a blast," enthuses the popster (via the Daily Telegraph ), who is currently on tour in Australia. "Carey and I spend a lot of time wrestling in our hotel room. We have naked dance parties too. It's so much fun." Pink, who reunited with the motocross champ earlier this year after calling off their two-year marriage in February 2008, also has a newfound appreciation for her hubby's hotness, adding, "He's so yummy."

RELATED: Pink and other tatted-up celebrities

Jon Gosselin doesn't seem like much of a catch on paper, what with eight kids under the age of 10 to care for and a sure-to-be-messy divorce from Kate under way. To most women, these would be deal breakers, but they apparently haven't stopped him from landing a dewy new girlfriend, at least according to RadarOnline.com , which claims he's "in love" with a 22-year-old "party girl" named Hailey. "They are planning a romantic trip to Paris in the next couple of weeks," says a source. "And Hailey is going to start a shoe line. She is into fashion." And Jon is into gaudy shirts from Ed Hardy -- it's kismet. So, how did the browbeaten dad meet the (we're assuming) clueless young lady? According to Radar, Hailey is the daughter of the plastic surgeon who performed Kate's tummy tuck a few years back.

RELATED: Check out the many looks of the man behind "Bruno:" Sacha Baron Cohen

And finally, Patricia Arquette has reconsidered kicking husband Thomas Jane to the curb. The "Medium" actress filed for divorce from her "Hung"-starring hubby in January, two years after they got hitched, but TMZ.com says she filed legal papers on Thursday calling off the split. The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Harlow. In other divorce news, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" star Edward Furlong is bidding hasta la vista (groan) to married life. His wife, Rachael, filed for divorce on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing the usual irreconcilable differences and asking for spousal support and joint custody of their 2-year-old son, reports TMZ.com. Furlong, 31, whose most recent acting gigs haven't exactly been blockbusters (his co-stars have included such thespians as Shannon Elizabeth and Billy Zane), wed Rachael in 2006 after they met on the set of the indie flick "Jimmy and Judy."