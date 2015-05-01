The divorce between Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds is getting nastier and nastier by the day.

Earlier in the week it was alleged that the former host of "The View" drinks heavily and smokes marijuana. Now, Rosie's estranged wife is calling out her motherly skills pertaining to their daughter, Dakota.

"I used to be afraid of Rosie but I am not afraid of Rosie anymore," Michelle told TMZ. "Because I want what's best for Dakota. And what's best for Dakota is to be with me. I am the better mother."

Michelle said she's confident that "the truth will prevail in court," but she knows it will be an uphill battle.

"Divorce is really hard, but imagine going through a divorce with a celebrity who is really, really powerful, someone who has all the media and publicists behind them," she said. "I am just a normal person. It is David versus Goliath. I just don't understand it."

Michelle has made it clear that she is only interested in Dakota, not Rosie's money. Earlier in the week she even claimed that she'll walk away from the prenup if she can get full custody of the feuding former couple's daughter. Rosie, though, according to Michelle, is now using their child as a "pawn." Her claims, she says, are evidenced by a social media post this week by Rosie that showed Dakota raising her hand with the caption "Excuse me -- Do I get a vote," insinuating that the child wants to live with her.

"I would never put... it's like using her as a pawn," Michelle said. "No, I wouldn't have done it."

Like we said, it's getting ugly.