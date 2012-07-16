Russell Brand is ready to find love again -- and it appears he's well on his way.

The British comic, 37, recently began dating Dallas star Jordana Brewster's younger sister, Isabella, several sources confirms to Us Weekly. "It's been going on for a few weeks," one insider says. "He really likes her."

Though Brand's divorce from his wife of 14 months, Katy Perry, 27, wasn't finalized until July 16, he's already head over heels for Isabella. "She's cute," the insider explains. "She is all over him and Russell loves it."

Prior to dating Brand, former CAA talent agent Isabella dated actors Bradley Cooper, 37, in 2009 and Milo Ventimiglia, 35, in 2010.

Perry, for her part, was photographed kissing Florence + the Machine guitarist Robert Ackroyd at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. in April 2012. Though they've been spotted out together several times since, the "Wide Awake" singer is hesitant to call him her official boyfriend.

"That's not even appropriate to label," she recently told USA Today. "There are times I go out and meet people and flirt, but it's not really appropriate to have anything serious."

