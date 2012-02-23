Since filing for divorce from Katy Perry in December 2011, Russell Brand has been "finding himself again," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday).

The British comic, 36 -- who once fought sex and drug addictions -- has kept himself on track with twice-daily meditation and kundalini yoga. He also recently invested in some spiritual ink. "He got a tattoo that reminds him to be truthful at all times," a source explains.

Brand is far from celibate, however. "He's definitely playing the field," a second insider tells Us. "And he never mentions Katy."

For more on Brand's life as a single man, watch this week's Hot Stuff video, as told by Us Weekly senior editor Ian Drew -- with very special guest Dia Frampton from The Voice!

Also in the roundup: Teen Mom 2's Corey Simms wants ex-wife Leah Messer back, Madonna sets her sights on New York Giants player Victor Cruz, and much more!

