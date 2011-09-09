First Ryan Gosling stopped violence in the streets of NYC, and now he's taking on inhumane slaughterhouses.

Friday morning, the 30-year-old actor sent a letter on PETA's behalf the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) asking officials to make sure that chickens and turkeys who have been exposed to disease are euthanized humanely.

Currently, the USDA endorses a slow, painful method of killing birds by submerging them in foam to suffocate them.

"If dogs and cats were killed in this way, the person committing these acts would be charged with cruelty to animals," wrote Gosling. "Won't you please end the foam-based suffocation practice immediately?"

This isn't the first time Gosling has stood up for the birds. In 2010, he fired off at McDonald's CEO, asking that the organization adopt a less cruel slaughter method for their chickens.

