Little Louis is the love of Sandra Bullock's life. Speaking to Italian magazine IO Donna (via The Daily Mail), the single star opens up about why she hasn't been in a serious relationship since her 2010 split with Jesse James, who famously cheated on her with multiple women.

"The only man in my life is my son, and it's probably going to stay this way for a while," Bullock, 48, says of her son Louis, 3. "I go to bed wearing a very baggy one-piece cheetah suit, just because it makes my son laugh. My sexy lingerie has been locked in a drawer for a while!"

"The Heat" star says that her priority is being a devoted mother -- not someone's new girlfriend. "Everyday my only focus is my son," Bullock explains. "I wake up at dawn, drive him to school and leave only a couple of hours for myself, and that time is usually spent doing laundry."

The Oscar winner is having so much fun being a mom, she doesn't feel the same anxieties many new mothers do. "You know those parents who always complain about being exhausted? I feel exactly the same, but with him everything is also fun and new," says Bullock, who primarily resides in L.A. "I wake up in the morning and the only aim is being fun -- who could say that? I feel lucky and blessed."

