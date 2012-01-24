Move over Vanessa Hudgens -- Candie's has a brand-new brunette spokesmodel: Lea Michele!

In the just-released campaign that focuses around (what else) candy, baking and gumballs, the "Glee" starlet is pictured in a series of sweet and flirty photos while beaming that award-winning smile of hers. In one of the ads, the star, wearing a short white skirt, poses on a giant fluffy pink pillow while striking a sultry glare to the camera.

"Tomorrow's a BIG day. My @Candiesbrand campaign launches! They just posted the FIRST ad on Facebook! LOOK!" she tweeted on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old follows in the footsteps of past Candie's Girls including Hudgens, Hayden Panettiere, Fergie and Britney Spears.

"Britney Spears is definitely my favorite past Candie's girl, her campaigns were gorgeous," Michele mentioned in a statement.

The star's spring 2012 ad campaign will be fully fleshed out with print, online, outdoor and in-store (exclusively Kohl's) placements starting this month.

Candie's isn't the first spokesmodel gig for Michele -- she starred in Dove commercials in 2010 and shilled for both Nike and HP in 2011.

